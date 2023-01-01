Dead Hot Strawberries
Dead Hot Strawberries is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Strawberry OG. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Dead Hot Strawberries is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Dead Hot Strawberries typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Dead Hot Strawberries’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dead Hot Strawberries, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Dead Hot StrawberriesOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dead Hot Strawberries products near you
Similar to Dead Hot Strawberries near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—