ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Deep Sleep
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Deep Sleep

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.5 66 reviews

Deep Sleep

aka PO #4

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 66 reviews

Deep Sleep

Also known as P.O. 4, Deep Sleep is a cross of the Larry OG and Pre-98 Bubba Kush from North Hollywood breeders Progressive Options. This indica-dominant hybrid is quite aptly named, as it quickly reduces users to a puddle of sleepy relaxation. The flavor of Deep Sleep is very sweet and fruity on the inhale with a nice OG funk on the exhale. Fans of OG Kush will love these thick, resinous, purple-tinted flowers.

Effects

Show all

40 people reported 373 effects
Relaxed 72%
Sleepy 67%
Euphoric 50%
Happy 42%
Hungry 25%
Insomnia 57%
Pain 55%
Stress 35%
Depression 30%
Muscle spasms 27%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%
Headache 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

66

more reviews
write a review

Find Deep Sleep nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Deep Sleep nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for XXX OG
XXX OG
More THCLeafly flower for Star Killer
Star Killer
More popularLeafly flower for MK Ultra
MK Ultra
More arousingLeafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Vanilla Kush
Vanilla Kush
More popularLeafly flower for 9 Pound Hammer
9 Pound Hammer
More THCLeafly flower for Hindu Kush
Hindu Kush
More popular
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Deep Sleep
User uploaded image of Deep Sleep
User uploaded image of Deep Sleep
User uploaded image of Deep Sleep
User uploaded image of Deep Sleep
User uploaded image of Deep Sleep
User uploaded image of Deep Sleep
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Larry OG
parent
Strain
Deep Sleep

Products with Deep Sleep

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Deep Sleep nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Tesla, Yeti OG, Sour Headband, Purple Hindu Kush, and More
New Strains Alert: Tesla, Yeti OG, Sour Headband, Purple Hindu Kush, and More

Most popular in