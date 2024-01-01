stock photo similar to Denver Delight
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%

Denver Delight

Denver Delight is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between 501 OG and Purple Jellato. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Denver Delight is a fruity and nutty strain that has an apple, berry, and nutty flavor with hints of vanilla and tar. It also features a creative and focused high that can help with arthritis, cramps, and chronic pain. Denver Delight is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Denver Delight effects include feeling happy, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Denver Delight when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by Good Day Farm, Denver Delight features flavors like fruity, nutty, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Denver Delight typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Denver Delight has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Denver Delight, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Denver Delight

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Denver Delight products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Denver Delight near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.