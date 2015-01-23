- Herbal
- Citrus
- Peppery
501st OG, bred by Rare Dankness, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Skywalker OG with Rare Dankness #1. The colorful flowers are tinged with a wide spectrum of green, blue, red, and purple hues that give off a deep piney kush aroma that mixes with the sweetness of grape flavors. The potent effects make 501st OG a great nighttime strain to help with pain relief and trouble sleeping.
