ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. 501st OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of 501st OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.6 113 reviews

501st OG

aka 501 OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 113 reviews

501st OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

501st OG, bred by Rare Dankness, is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Skywalker OG with Rare Dankness #1. The colorful flowers are tinged with a wide spectrum of green, blue, red, and purple hues that give off a deep piney kush aroma that mixes with the sweetness of grape flavors. The potent effects make 501st OG a great nighttime strain to help with pain relief and trouble sleeping.

Effects

Show all

84 people reported 605 effects
Relaxed 89%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 45%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 25%
Stress 33%
Pain 32%
Insomnia 30%
Anxiety 28%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 5%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

113

more reviews
write a review

Find 501st OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry 501st OG nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More tinglyLeafly flower for 3X Crazy
3X Crazy
More popularLeafly flower for Black D.O.G.
Black D.O.G.
More popularLeafly flower for XXX OG
XXX OG
More sleepyLeafly flower for Critical Kush
Critical Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for Critical Mass
Critical Mass
More myrceneLeafly flower for Hardcore OG
Hardcore OG
More popularLeafly flower for Whitewalker OG
Whitewalker OG
More limonene
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of 501st OG
User uploaded image of 501st OG
User uploaded image of 501st OG
User uploaded image of 501st OG
User uploaded image of 501st OG
User uploaded image of 501st OG
User uploaded image of 501st OG
more photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry OG
parent
Strain
501st OG

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with 501st OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for 501st OG nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Super Cheese, 1024, 501st OG, Blueberry Essence, and Burkle
New Strains Alert: Super Cheese, 1024, 501st OG, Blueberry Essence, and Burkle

Most popular in