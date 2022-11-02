Diamond Dust
Diamond Dust effects are mostly energizing.
Diamond Dust potency is higher THC than average.
Diamond Dust is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sour Bubble and Double Dream. Bred by Clade 9 Genetics, Diamond Dust is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Diamond Dust effects make them feel energetic, uplifted, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Diamond Dust when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatique, and migraines. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene . Diamond Dust features an aroma of fruity and herbal with a flavor profile of sweet citrus. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diamond Dust, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Diamond Dust sensations
Diamond Dust helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
