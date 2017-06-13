ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.

Effects

229 people reported 1790 effects
Relaxed 60%
Happy 56%
Uplifted 55%
Euphoric 51%
Focused 39%
Stress 34%
Depression 32%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 11%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Dream Star
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Double Dream

