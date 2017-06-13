- Herbal
- Pine
- Peppery
The sativa-dominant hybrid Double Dream puts a unique spin on the famed Blue Dream by crossing it with Dream Star. With a complex flavor profile that synchronizes sweet floral notes with berries and spice, Double Dream is a soothing and mentally invigorating strain that still allows clear-headed functionality. Its dreamy, euphoric buzz is anchored by a deep, physical relaxation that mutes pain, anxiety, stress, and inflammation. Patients also turn to this uplifting strain for daytime release from PTSD, headaches, and nausea.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
339
Find Double Dream nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Double Dream nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Found in
Lineage
Products with Double Dream
Hang tight. We're looking for Double Dream nearby.