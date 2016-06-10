Sour Bubba blends two famous strains that are robust all on their own but, when unified, show unique flavors and effects that speak to their long, potent lineages. With forward-leaning mental stimulation brought on by Diesel and a high-end Kush oriented body aura brought on by Bubba, Sour Bubba relaxes while providing ample mental energy to enjoy stationary activities like board games, video games, and movies.
