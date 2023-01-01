stock photo similar to Diamond Runtz
HybridTHC 25%CBD

Diamond Runtz

Diamond Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Delta Diamonds and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Diamond Runtz is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Diamond Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Diamond Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Diamond Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

