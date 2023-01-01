stock photo similar to Dirty Dozen
HybridTHC 22%CBD

Dirty Dozen

Dirty Dozen is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Dirty and Dozen. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica, offering a well-rounded experience. Dirty Dozen typically contains around 20-24% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Dirty Dozen effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dirty Dozen when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Dirty Dozen features flavors like sweet grape, earthy, and citrus undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Dirty Dozen typically ranges from $12 to $18 per gram. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dirty Dozen, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Strain spotlight