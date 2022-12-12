Dirty Sprite Breath
Dirty Sprite Breath effects are mostly energizing.
Dirty Sprite Breath is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, uplifted, and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dirty Sprite Breath, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Dirty Sprite Breath
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Dirty Sprite Breath sensations
Dirty Sprite Breath helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Dirty Sprite Breath products near you
Similar to Dirty Sprite Breath near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—