Dog Face

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Dog Face is a powerful homage to Chemdog and OG Kush genetics created by crossing Dogwalker and Face Off OG Bx1. Dog Face’s diesel aromas and skunky OG flavor create a potent high that will leave you stuck to the couch and looking for pizza delivery options.

Lineage

First strain parent
Face Off OG
parent
Second strain parent
Dogwalker OG
parent
Strain
Dog Face

