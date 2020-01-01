Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Dog Face is a powerful homage to Chemdog and OG Kush genetics created by crossing Dogwalker and Face Off OG Bx1. Dog Face’s diesel aromas and skunky OG flavor create a potent high that will leave you stuck to the couch and looking for pizza delivery options.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
No reviews yet.
Find Dog Face nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Dog Face nearby.
Lineage
Products with Dog Face
Hang tight. We're looking for Dog Face nearby.