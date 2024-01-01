stock photo similar to Dole Whip
HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%

Dole Whip

Dole Whip is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropic Truffles and Cookies & Cream IX3. This strain is named after the popular Hawaiian dessert, and it delivers a sweet and creamy tropical pineapple citrus flavor with hints of sourness and nuttiness. Dole Whip is a potent strain that can induce massive full-body effects and a fast-paced head buzz. Dole Whip is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Dole Whip effects include relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dole Whip when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, stress, and depression. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Dole Whip features flavors like pineapple, citrus, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. The average price of Dole Whip typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Dole Whip is a rare and delicious strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dole Whip, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Dole Whip strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Focused

Energetic

Euphoric

Dole Whip strain helps with

  Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  Depression
    30% of people say it helps with Depression
  Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Dole Whip strain reviews10

