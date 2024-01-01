stock photo similar to Double Burger
IndicaTHC 28%CBD —
Double Burger
write a review
Double Burger is a potent savory cannabis strain bred by Skunk House Genetics from GMO x Donny Burger. Donny Burger itself is a GMO backcross, so this is Skunk House further refining the GMO line for maximum stank, funk, and crippling indica potency. Have grown, or smoked Double Burger? Leave a review to let us know the details.
Buy strains with similar effects to Double BurgerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Double Burger products near you
Similar to Double Burger near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—