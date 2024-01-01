stock photo similar to Double Burger
IndicaTHC 28%CBD

Double Burger

Double Burger is a potent savory cannabis strain bred by Skunk House Genetics from GMO x Donny Burger. Donny Burger itself is a GMO backcross, so this is Skunk House further refining the GMO line for maximum stank, funk, and crippling indica potency. Have grown, or smoked Double Burger? Leave a review to let us know the details.

