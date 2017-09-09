ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Double Mint
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Double Mint

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.5 6 reviews

Double Mint

Double Mint

Double Mint by Natural Genetics Seeds is an indica-dominant cross of signature genetics. By pairing SinMint Cookies with Mint Chocolate Chip, NSG backcrosses Mint Chocolate Chip with its mother plant, reinforcing the sweet, minty terpenes of this strain’s resinous, rock-like buds. Double Mint has a punctual 63-day flowering time and generous resin production, making it a perfect strain for extraction. Its sedative effects and mind-numbing euphoria make it an ideal “end of the day” strain to shrug off stress and be so chill, you’re minty.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

write a review

Find Double Mint nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Double Mint nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Double Mint

Lineage

Strain parent
SinMint Cookies
parent
Strain
Double Mint

Products with Double Mint

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Double Mint nearby.

Most popular in