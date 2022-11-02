Dread Bread effects are mostly energizing.
Dread Bread potency is higher THC than average.
Dread Bread is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, energetic, and creative. Dread Bread has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is terpinolene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Dread Bread, before let us know! Leave a review.
Dread Bread sensations
Dread Bread helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
