Dreamcatcher is a heavy, berry-flavored hybrid that combines Blueberry/Black Domina x Blue Chronic. This strain tends to be sedating and heady, as the name might suggest, laying into the limbs with compounding physical weight. Dreamcatcher is functional and relaxing in small doses, but its sedative attributes increase with each consecutive hit. The strain’s multiple veins of “Blue” lineage give this flower a pleasant fruity aroma and taste. Enjoy Dreamcatcher’s permeating relaxation to diminish stress and encourage rest.

Relaxed 52%
Happy 43%
Creative 34%
Uplifted 34%
Focused 30%
Stress 39%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 21%
Insomnia 21%
Anxious 17%
Dry mouth 13%
Paranoid 13%
Dizzy 8%

Avatar for Ryryb23
Member since 2017
Absolutely incredible, great social strand
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for mduarte94
Member since 2018
Used it to help me sleep or relax after a long day, great strain!
Relaxed
Avatar for Chronicspirit420
Member since 2018
Rare strain from amsterdam, and damn its what you want if you want a kush like stone, with mild paychedlia, like a haze, beautiful stuff, coated in crystals, smoking right before bed for insomnia and i think itll do what its name is!
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for LiquidMind
Member since 2016
it's ok. I'm too sensitive to some strains and this one is kind of confusing to appreciate it well, the feeling is mixed, maybe I just had too much the first time.
Relaxed
Avatar for bnysju
Member since 2015
it helps me understand this new version of my self ( helps with confusion ). I found to be a bit strong at the beginning but once you see what it shows you, it becomes amazing... really nice teacher
CreativeFocusedHappyTalkative
Black Domina
Blueberry
Dreamcatcher

