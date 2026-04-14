Dry Ice
Dry Ice is a balanced hybrid strain (typically around 50% indica / 50% sativa), often associated with crosses involving Triangle Kush and Chemdawg lineage (exact genetics can vary by cultivator). With THC levels commonly ranging from 20–26%, this strain is known for its pungent, frosty profile and potent, well-rounded effects. Dry Ice features a bold flavor of sharp diesel, earthy pine, and citrus zest with a cool, slightly minty finish. Dominant terpenes include Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Myrcene, contributing to its gassy, citrus-forward aroma with spicy and earthy undertones. The high starts with a euphoric cerebral lift that enhances mood and focus, followed by a calming body relaxation that doesn’t typically lead to heavy sedation. Suitable for both daytime and evening use depending on dose, Dry Ice is a solid choice for stress relief, mood elevation, and balanced relaxation.
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Dry Ice strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
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