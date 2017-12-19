ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Dutchberry
Hybrid

4.4 105 reviews

Dutchberry

Dutchberry

Dutchberry is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid strain from Artizen Cannabis in Lacey, WA. Combining Dutch Treat and DJ Short’s Blueberry, this hybrid is loaded with citrus and berry flavors that taste as good as it smells. This strain produces a happy, giggly high perfect for unwinding after a long day at work.

Effects

Happy 71%
Relaxed 45%
Uplifted 44%
Euphoric 42%
Creative 37%
Stress 26%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 25%
Headaches 19%
Pain 15%
Dry mouth 19%
Anxious 9%
Paranoid 8%
Dry eyes 7%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

105

Photos

Lineage

DJ Short Blueberry
Dutch Treat
Dutchberry

