  3. Appleberry
Indica

4.7 12 reviews

Appleberry

Appleberry

Appleberry by Sumo Seeds in an indica-dominant yield machine. Bred from (Dynamite x Bubblicious) x White Widow, this strain has classic Central Asian and Central American roots while expressing a terpene profile all its own. The strain’s aroma exemplifies its title, smelling of a subtle apple and berry. Its effects are extremely relaxing, bordering on sedative, imbuing the limbs with a warm weighted aura. Utilize Appleberry to reduce anxiety and for all-around pain relief. Appleberry won 1st place in the "Bio" category at the 2016 Highlife Cup in Amsterdam.

Lineage

First strain parent
Dynamite
parent
Second strain parent
Bubblicious
parent
Strain
Appleberry

