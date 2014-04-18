ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A combination of Sour Diesel and Ghost OG, Earth OG is a cerebrally-focused hybrid with stimulating and happy effects. As its name suggests, this strain has a pleasant, earthy aroma with sour lemon undertones. Earth OG effects are enjoyable for introverts and extroverts alike: an introspective, creative buzz makes this strain good for solo sessions, but social environments may also bring out its energetic, talkative qualities. Depression, stress, and anxiety stand little chance against Earth OG’s uplifted mindset, and patients treating appetite loss and nausea may also benefit from its potent therapeutic effects.

41 people reported 258 effects
Relaxed 53%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 43%
Uplifted 41%
Creative 26%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 24%
Pain 19%
Stress 19%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 17%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 4%

Lineage

First strain parent
Ghost OG
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Earth OG

New Strains Alert: Enigma, Juliet, White Fire Alien OG, Double Dream, and Earth OG
