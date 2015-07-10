ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Ebola #7
Hybrid

4.5 12 reviews

Ebola #7

aka THCBola, THCBola Virus

Ebola #7

Ebola #7, also known as THCbola, is a blend of two popular California strains. It was created in the summer of 2012 when HendRx Farms’ breeders crossed SFV OG with Girl Scout Cookies. After an extensive phenotype hunt, #7 was selected for its high concentrations of THC that range between 24% - 28% depending on cultivation methods. Ebola #7 received its unique name after it unintentionally spread throughout gardens in Humboldt County.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

12

write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Ebola #7

