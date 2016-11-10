ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Emperor Cookie Dough
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Emperor Cookie Dough

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.9 28 reviews

Emperor Cookie Dough

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 28 reviews

Emperor Cookie Dough

Emperor Cookie Dough was dubbed one of the strongest strains of 2016 by High Times. This potent cross of Emperor OG and Girl Scout Cookies yields severely resinous buds that reek of cookie dough. If the smell and potency don’t have you elbow deep in a jar of these nuggets, the appearance of these glittering green buds will. Expect traditional GSC effects that are further weighed down with the addition of Emperor OG. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

28

Show all

Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
I lucked out and my friend from Cali brought me some and I have to say this strain is so damn good it isn't funny! You must try it, it's so potent, upon first exhale I feel great, I'm vaping out of a Volcano FYI. Upon the 2nd hit I felt even better, my sciatic disc in my tail bone pain went totally ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Julybaby
Member since 2016
One of my favorites. Felt happy, relaxed and still got things done. I have complex PTSD and it really helps my mood.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jenjgless
Member since 2017
Another personal favorite of mine. Smooth, cookie flavor. Great day-time smoke. Gives a relaxed feeling while keeping you energized. Does a great job at relieving my anxiety. I suffer from anxiety, PTSD, and depression. This strain gives me a great happy high while keeping me relaxed which allows me...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Noshie37
Member since 2017
I think this strain is absolutly amazing. it helps you focus and be steady. it truly is great for anxiety. I suffer from ptsd, anxiety, and depression, and after three puffs of this beautiful flower all my problems are gone. not to mention my back pain is finally tolerable.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for dougletts11
Member since 2016
CPTSD symptoms minimal. Pain from broken neck low. Pain in low back/tailbone gone. Head clear. Body comfortable. A great high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Emperor Cookie Dough nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Emperor Cookie Dough nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Emperor Cookie Dough
User uploaded image of Emperor Cookie Dough
User uploaded image of Emperor Cookie Dough

Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Emperor Cookie Dough

Products with Emperor Cookie Dough

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Emperor Cookie Dough nearby.

Most popular in