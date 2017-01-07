Euphoria Cookies is a balanced 50/50 hybrid cross of the ever-popular Girl Scout Cookies and the uplifting sativa Euphoria. The colorful buds exhibit sweet, doughy terpenes that smell like vanilla, rose, and tropical fruit. Euphoria Cookies’ uplifting mental state and soothing body effects make it a perfect fit for consumers looking to improve mood while stimulating appetite, curbing depression, and nullifying minor aches and pains.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
14
Wickedbark59
rasturt
angelbeba
Rencay2415
jessicat844
Find Euphoria Cookies nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Euphoria Cookies nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Euphoria Cookies
Hang tight. We're looking for Euphoria Cookies nearby.