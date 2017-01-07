ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Euphoria Cookies
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Euphoria Cookies

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 14 reviews

Euphoria Cookies

Euphoria Cookies

Euphoria Cookies is a balanced 50/50 hybrid cross of the ever-popular Girl Scout Cookies and the uplifting sativa Euphoria. The colorful buds exhibit sweet, doughy terpenes that smell like vanilla, rose, and tropical fruit. Euphoria Cookies’ uplifting mental state and soothing body effects make it a perfect fit for consumers looking to improve mood while stimulating appetite, curbing depression, and nullifying minor aches and pains.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

14

Show all

Avatar for Wickedbark59
Member since 2016
MY ABSOLUTE FAVORITE STRAIN! A little gets you where you need to go but lets you still focus on the ride. What I love the most is that it doesn't prevent you from being able to sleep!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for rasturt
Member since 2016
👍🏾👍🏾 its defiantly a cookie strain. Sweet taste. Fluffy & sticky all & all pretty bud.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for angelbeba
Member since 2017
Honestly, just smoked this last night, and it was pretty smooth. It took a few minutes for the high to kick in, and the munchies are wild! I honestly give this strain 5 stars! now excuse me, I'm going to wake and bake once more. LOL
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Rencay2415
Member since 2018
Great bud! Exceptionally smooth and a sweet taste. The ride isn’t overbearing it gets you at a productive level and you’re coasting from there.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for jessicat844
Member since 2018
Made me feel inspired. Helped me feel less stressed and more creative. Writing and yoga was nicer ✨
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
more reviews
write a review

Find Euphoria Cookies nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Euphoria Cookies nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Euphoria Cookies

Lineage

Strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Euphoria Cookies

Products with Euphoria Cookies

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Euphoria Cookies nearby.

Most popular in