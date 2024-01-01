stock photo similar to Firecracker
Hybrid

Firecracker

Firecracker is an indica dominant hybrid strain (70% indica/30% sativa) created through crossing the classic OG Kush X Sunset Sherbet strains. Firecracker has a sweet and fruity aroma with notes of cotton candy and gas. Firecracker is 23-27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Firecracker effects include relaxed, euphoric, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Firecracker when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and lack of appetite. Bred by Cresco Labs, Firecracker features flavors like candy, fruity, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Firecracker typically ranges from $10-$20 per gram. This strain is a potent and relaxing hybrid that can help you feel calm and happy while enjoying its sweet and fruity flavor and aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Firecracker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Firecracker strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Tingly

Hungry

Firecracker strain helps with

  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Headaches
    20% of people say it helps with Headaches

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Firecracker strain reviews5

