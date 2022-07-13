Buy Fish Scale weed near you
Fish Scale effects are mostly calming.
Fish Scale potency is higher THC than average.
Fish Scale is a slightly indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Gelatti with Menthol #2. The effects are reported to be calming, giggly, and even sleepy. Reviewers on Leafly say that Fish Scale hits them heavily, with a “smooth smoke” that “tastes gassy and sweet.” Fish Scale often tests at 25% THC. The dominant terpenes are myrcene and ocimene. Fish Scale is ideal for patients and consumers who need help with anxiety and appetite stimulation. The original breeder of Fish Scale is a collaborative effort between Compound Genetics and Cookies.
