Flowerbomb Kush by Green House Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by crossing Green Crack and OG Kush. Long, auburn hairs are braided into its dark leaves, with dense buds covered in a sticky blanket of resin. Sativa genes shine through Flowerbomb Kush’s invigorating cerebral effects, a steady and fast-acting buzz that stimulates creativity as well as the appetite. Earthy notes mingled with pine, citrus, and spice build a complex aroma that begins to explain this strain’s success in recent Amsterdam Cannabis Cups.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
54
awilcox856
SGVLORAX
Bludpoppp
Hillblocksview
crismikematt
Find Flowerbomb Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Flowerbomb Kush nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Flowerbomb Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Flowerbomb Kush nearby.