ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Flowerbomb Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Flowerbomb Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.6 54 reviews

Flowerbomb Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 54 reviews

Flowerbomb Kush

Flowerbomb Kush by Green House Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by crossing Green Crack and OG Kush. Long, auburn hairs are braided into its dark leaves, with dense buds covered in a sticky blanket of resin. Sativa genes shine through Flowerbomb Kush’s invigorating cerebral effects, a steady and fast-acting buzz that stimulates creativity as well as the appetite. Earthy notes mingled with pine, citrus, and spice build a complex aroma that begins to explain this strain’s success in recent Amsterdam Cannabis Cups.

Effects

Show all

44 people reported 349 effects
Relaxed 84%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 50%
Focused 36%
Creative 34%
Stress 43%
Depression 31%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 27%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 9%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

54

Show all

Avatar for awilcox856
Member since 2013
Time stands still with Flowerbomb. This strain is definitely a heavy hitter. I had a cold when I tried this in Amsterdam, so that may have caused me to feel the effects of this strain a bit more than most people. After taking a few hits, my body felt super heavy and all of my movements and thoughts ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for SGVLORAX
Member since 2014
I Grew this strain from one of Greenhouse Seeds feminized seeds. The plant is strong and robust, Huge fan leaves with hints of blue and purple a very dark green. The flowers are very dense and compact, Not a big producer but the quality of the flowers is High Grade! It was finished the second week o...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Bludpoppp
Member since 2013
Wow. From the first bowl this strain instantly became my new #1. Super dense hybrid-like buds that are covered in trichromes.. The high hits you fast but the full effects don't set in for a good 10-15 min, however they can last forever. Flowerbomb perfectly incorporates the genetics of it's two pare...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Hillblocksview
Member since 2016
I love how this strain made me feel. I was really relaxed and kind of not motivated to do much after about 20 minutes of being high. Like every strain, whenever it hits me I am mostly energetic and hyper and jumping around. For most strains these feelings continue to flow throughout the high (the ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for crismikematt
Member since 2014
Love the name
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticRelaxed
more reviews
write a review

Find Flowerbomb Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Flowerbomb Kush nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Green Crack
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Flowerbomb Kush

Products with Flowerbomb Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Flowerbomb Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

6 New Strains Added to the Leafly Explorer
6 New Strains Added to the Leafly Explorer
Buds of the Future: An American’s Peek into Amsterdam’s Coffeeshop Culture (Part 2)
Buds of the Future: An American’s Peek into Amsterdam’s Coffeeshop Culture (Part 2)
Buds of the Future: An American’s Peek into Amsterdam’s Coffeeshop Culture (Part 1)
Buds of the Future: An American’s Peek into Amsterdam’s Coffeeshop Culture (Part 1)

Most popular in