ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Focaccia
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Focaccia
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

Write a review

Focaccia

Focaccia

Bred by Justin at Trinity Sacred Rootz, Focaccia is an indica-dominant hybrid of Fire OG and Icarus (Sour Amnesia x Sunshine Daydream). An earthy strain, Focaccia retains a skunky smell with pine and cheese notes. It provides a sedating high that’s great for consumers seeking pain relief or a good night’s rest.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Find Focaccia nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Focaccia nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Sour Amnesia
parent
Second strain parent
Sunshine Daydream
parent
Strain
Focaccia

Products with Focaccia

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Focaccia nearby.