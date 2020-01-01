Bred by Justin at Trinity Sacred Rootz, Focaccia is an indica-dominant hybrid of Fire OG and Icarus (Sour Amnesia x Sunshine Daydream). An earthy strain, Focaccia retains a skunky smell with pine and cheese notes. It provides a sedating high that’s great for consumers seeking pain relief or a good night’s rest.
