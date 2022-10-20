Forbidden Muffin
Don’t worry, you’re allowed to smoke it. Forbidden Muffin from Lost Paradise Organics combines Forbidden Fruit and Blueberry Muffin for a fruit-forward hybrid with bag appeal and bone-deep relaxation. Forbidden Muffin has mostly bright purple buds with green accents, orange pistils, and milky trichomes. The indica-dominant strain has euphoria, pain-zapping, and berry terps in spades. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Forbidden Muffin, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy Forbidden Muffin weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Forbidden Muffin products near you
Similar to Forbidden Muffin near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—