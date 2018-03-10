ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Foul Mouth
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Foul Mouth
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.7 6 reviews

Foul Mouth

Foul Mouth

Foul Mouth by Dungeons Vault Genetics is a clever name for this weird and wonderful strain. Created by crossing Dookies (Diesel x GSC) and Grandpa’s Breath, this strain inherits both the sweet, pungent aroma of Dookies and the savory funk of Grandpa’s Breath. Foul Mouth’s buds are dense, bulbous, and covered in trichomes, expressing light tones of purple throughout the foliage, while the effects are mellowing and sedative. This strain is a good option for reducing stress and settling in after a long day. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

6

write a review

Find Foul Mouth nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Foul Mouth nearby.

Products with Foul Mouth

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Foul Mouth nearby.

Most popular in