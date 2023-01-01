Fruity Gum
Fruity Gum is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Bubble Gum and Fruit Punch. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Fruity Gum is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Fruity Gum features caryophyllene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Fruity Gum typically ranges from $8-$12 per gram. We are still learning about Fruity Gum's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fruity Gum, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
