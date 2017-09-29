ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Fruity Widow
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Fruity Widow

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

4.9 10 reviews

Fruity Widow

Fruity Widow

Fruity Widow by 710 Genetics is a coupling of classic phenotypes to create a potent union of sweet terpenes and hybridized effects. 710 Genetics combined the flavorful Blueberry and the well-balanced, resinous White Widow to create an instant classic. Enjoy Fruity Widow throughout the day to enhance mood, combat depression, and spur creativity.  

Strain spotlight

Reviews

10

Show all

Avatar for mommabearskulls
Member since 2016
Nice couch melt that makes you smile while easing pain and stress. A happy go to for a movie and then sleep. Went back for more.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for OGorilla
Member since 2016
wow realy good strain, relaxing, making happy, a bit euphorie and uplifting
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Monsterkinz
Member since 2016
Very Strong, yummy strain. Keeps you feeling relaxed, happy and sharp. This is probably my new favorite.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for greenwilly
Member since 2016
This is another excellent indica-dominant hybrid. Melts stress away, good for winding down and transitioning into a less stressful state. This is a powerful strain, so be careful, they don't call it fruity widow for nothing ! I found it more useful during evening / night hours opposed to morning / d...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for APVA
Member since 2015
Tasty! Buds were tight and popcorn like. Fruity smell and flavor. Nice head high after 2 small bowl's. Seems to be a good day strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeTalkativeUplifted
more reviews
write a review

Find Fruity Widow nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Fruity Widow nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Fruity Widow

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Fruity Widow

Products with Fruity Widow

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Fruity Widow nearby.