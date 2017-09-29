Fruity Widow by 710 Genetics is a coupling of classic phenotypes to create a potent union of sweet terpenes and hybridized effects. 710 Genetics combined the flavorful Blueberry and the well-balanced, resinous White Widow to create an instant classic. Enjoy Fruity Widow throughout the day to enhance mood, combat depression, and spur creativity.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
10
mommabearskulls
OGorilla
Monsterkinz
greenwilly
APVA
Find Fruity Widow nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Fruity Widow nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Fruity Widow
Hang tight. We're looking for Fruity Widow nearby.