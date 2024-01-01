stock photo similar to Future X
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%

Future X

Future X is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Future and an unknown strain. This strain is a potent and futuristic hybrid that has a diesel and pear flavor. Future X is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Future X effects include euphoric, aroused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Future X when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and pain. Bred by VOLCANNX, Future X features flavors like diesel, pear, and plum. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Future X typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Future X, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Buy strains with similar effects to Future X

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Future X strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Energetic

Future X strain flavors

Loading...

Diesel

Loading...

Citrus

Future X strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Asthma
    50% of people say it helps with Asthma
  • Fibromyalgia
    50% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Future X products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Future X near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Future X strain reviews2

Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight

Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.