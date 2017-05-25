ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
135 reviews

Love Potion #1

Love Potion #1 is a 70% sativa strain bred by Reeferman Seeds. G13 was crossed with a Santa Marta Colombian Gold, and crossed with the Colombian Gold again to achieve this skunky, lemon-flavored sativa hybrid.

Effects

95 people reported 833 effects
Happy 68%
Aroused 57%
Euphoric 52%
Uplifted 50%
Relaxed 48%
Stress 33%
Depression 32%
Anxiety 32%
Pain 25%
Nausea 18%
Dry mouth 15%
Anxious 7%
Dry eyes 5%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 2%

Reviews

135

sammipear
Member since 2014
Wow. So my girlfriend and I bought this, completely not making the connection between the name and effects. Needless to say, it's done great things for both of our libidos. I take medications that decrease mine and it can make things tough while in a relationship. Love Potion #1 has definitely helpe...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
nathanostema
Member since 2014
yea you get a chubby
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreative
SheLovesToSesh
Member since 2014
This makes you so horny ha! And if you actually get some it makes intercourse feel better and longer ! Lots of energy! Very euphoric! But when you come down 3 hours later expect to be very tired and aroused. Defiantly pick this up.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Kolendo
Member since 2015
One of my favourites!!! Got to try some out of a sativa sample pack I purchased, Love Potion is just unreal. the buzz is smooth and creamy, mellow and creative, with a heavy dash of arousal. Definitely sex weed.
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Sexyfit420
Member since 2017
Ive anxiety and insomnia. Daytime sativas give me paranoia. Love potion is the the perfect mellow sativa hybrid for me. Complete focus, body just relaxed, muscle pain down, can smoke all day without getting sleepy. It smells and tastes great. It definitely makes me horny. Minimum a gram neede...
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Colombian Gold
parent
Second strain parent
G13
parent
Strain
Love Potion #1

