Gainesville Green
Gainesville Green potency is higher THC than average.
Gainesville Green is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Colombian Gold and Maui Wowie. Gainesville Green is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers who want a peppy daytime smoke. Bred by Rick Naya, Gainesville Green features flavors like sage. Gainesville Green has neon-lime buds with orange hairs and amber trichomes. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Gainesville Green is unknown. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gainesville Green, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
