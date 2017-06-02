ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Gandalf OG
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Gandalf OG

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Indica

4.6 19 reviews

Gandalf OG

Gandalf OG

Gandalf OG is an extremely potent indica-dominant strain that packs medical-grade sedation, analgesic qualities, and an OG aroma that could only originate in a world of fantasy and wonder. This strain achieves such pronounced potency by combining parent strains Louie XIII and Skywalker OG. This indica-rich synergy creates a strain with debilitating sedation that binds the consumer to their chair while muting chronic physical pain with ease. It reeks of classic OG elements like pine, earth, and lemon peel and has deep green leaves and calyxes. Because Gandalf OG is so sedating, this strain is designed for use after the sun goes down. 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

19

Show all

Avatar for Kirstin31
Member since 2016
I just started using this strain for bedtime and let me say... it's been a life saver! I have horrible insomnia plus epilepsy if I don't get enough sleep. I have used well over 25mg melatonin and sleeping pills with no luck, then I found Gandalf. Definitely will be keeping this on hand 👍🏻
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Gandalf O.G. had me J.R.R.Tokin' Couch lock game on point. I felt like Frodo Baggins after Shelob impaled him. Straight up dead until sunrise. This is an excellent pain reliever too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for 88Black
Member since 2016
Best tasting, sweet like grapes Indica I ever had. Bought some from a dispensary I drive 45 miles to, just because I get twice the amount for my money and they're the only one I ever seen carry it. First time I bought it just because ( a quarter ) went home and rolled a fat joint. Damn, I should hav...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for etphonehome15
Member since 2015
This strain is rightly named "Gandalf" and yells, "You Shall Not Pass!" to insomnia. It also kicks the hell out of anxiety and physical pain. I'm already on my fourth eighth of it this month, and I will probably buy it until it runs out of stock. :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
more reviews
write a review

Find Gandalf OG nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Gandalf OG nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Gandalf OG

Lineage

First strain parent
Mazar x Blueberry OG
parent
Second strain parent
King Louis XIII
parent
Strain
Gandalf OG

Products with Gandalf OG

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Gandalf OG nearby.

Most popular in