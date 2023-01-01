Garlic Cocktail
Garlic Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Blueberry. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Garlic Cocktail is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Garlic Cocktail typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Garlic Cocktail’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cocktail, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Garlic CocktailOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Garlic Cocktail products near you
Similar to Garlic Cocktail near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—