HybridTHC 24%CBD

Garlic Cocktail

Garlic Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Blueberry. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Garlic Cocktail is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Garlic Cocktail typically ranges from $12-$18. We are still learning about Garlic Cocktail’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Cocktail, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

