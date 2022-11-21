Garlic Sherbet
aka Garlic Sherbert, Garlic Sherb
Garlic Sherbet effects are mostly energizing.
Garlic Sherbet potency is higher THC than average.
Garlic Sherbet, also known as Garlic Sherbert and Garlic Sherb,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, euphoric, and aroused. Garlic Sherbet has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is pinene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Garlic Sherbet, before let us know! Leave a review.
Garlic Sherbet sensations
Garlic Sherbet helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
