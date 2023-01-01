stock photo similar to Gas Candy
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Gas Candy

aka Candy Gas

Gas Candy, also known as Candy Gas, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kandy Kush and OG #18. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gas Candy is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Crockett Family Farms, the average price of Gas Candy typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gas Candy’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Candy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Gas Candy

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gas Candy products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gas Candy near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight