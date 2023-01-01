Gelato 44
Gelato 44 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and an unknown strain. This strain is a flower product from My Weed Group, a brand that offers premium cannabis strains with high THC levels and exotic flavors. Gelato 44 is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato 44 effects include euphoric, relaxed, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato 44 when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by My Weed Group, Gelato 44 features flavors like gas, sweet, and vanilla. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Gelato 44 typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gelato 44 is a potent and delicious hybrid that combines the creamy and fruity aromas of its parent strain. It has a gassy and sweet smell that will make you feel like you’re at an ice cream parlor. It produces a balanced and blissful high that will relax your body and uplift your mood. Gelato 44 is a great strain for enjoying a smooth and tasty time or easing your stress and pain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato 44, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
