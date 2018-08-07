ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ghost Rider OG combines genetics from two legendary strains to produce an indica-dominant powerhouse. Parent strains include Karma’s Biker Kush and The White from Krome genetics. The White is known for its unbelievable density of beautiful bright white trichomes while Biker Kush is cherished for its classic Kush flavor. The result is a bud with flavors of Pine-Sol, citrus Kush, and earthy hash. The high is potent and sedative, making it a good choice for relaxing and winding down. 

Avatar for four2oh24-7
Member since 2018
I have to say that this is my all time favorite strain. I found it when I was smoke shop hopping in Colorado on vacation. It's very Euphoric. I loved it for it's medicinal purposes. Whenever I felt bad from my multiple sclerosis I would smoke some and. Actually feel normal like nothing was wrong. I ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Nittanykid
Member since 2019
Got this in PA from Grassroots. My god, what a strain! So relaxed and happy at the same time. I was chatting away with an old friend, and time just flew! Almost like we were time traveling. Definitely a strong, yet very mellow strain. One of my new favs. Grassroots is an amazing company (no, I don’t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Hermaphrodizer
Member since 2018
i had been smoking some snigglefritz and Sativa for a week. I need my indica and I need it strong. I ran into some money today. I bought Ghost Rider with what I had and I can’t believe how beautiful this one is. Right off the bat, the euphoria washed over my body. Nothing like harder psychedelics bu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Mickdawg
Member since 2018
For sure one of my top 5 strains I like..I'm a sativa preferred person but this indica made my top list..enuff said,maaan!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Phunkshunal
Member since 2018
Definitely lives up to its reputation. Very dense, slow burning buds, give you a moderate body high, which diminish stress and anxiety within minutes. And the aroma and taste are just what you would expect from any Kush/Kush-hybrid... Pure Goodness! Love this hybrid!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
Biker Kush
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
Ghost Rider OG

