Ghost Rider OG combines genetics from two legendary strains to produce an indica-dominant powerhouse. Parent strains include Karma’s Biker Kush and The White from Krome genetics. The White is known for its unbelievable density of beautiful bright white trichomes while Biker Kush is cherished for its classic Kush flavor. The result is a bud with flavors of Pine-Sol, citrus Kush, and earthy hash. The high is potent and sedative, making it a good choice for relaxing and winding down.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
21
four2oh24-7
Nittanykid
Hermaphrodizer
Mickdawg
Phunkshunal
Find Ghost Rider OG nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ghost Rider OG nearby.
Lineage
Products with Ghost Rider OG
Hang tight. We're looking for Ghost Rider OG nearby.