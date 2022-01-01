Ginger Snap
Ginger Snap effects are mostly calming.
Ginger Snap potency is higher THC than average.
Ginger Snap is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Triangle Kush. Bred by House of Cultivar, Ginger Snap is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ginger Snap effects make them feel euphoric, talkative, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ginger Snap when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and PTSD. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is limonene. Ginger Snap features an aroma and flavor profile that is nutty and floral with notes of chestnut. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ginger Snap, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Ginger Snap sensations
Ginger Snap helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
