Ginger Tea
Ginger Tea is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pure Thai and Face Off. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Ginger Tea is a delightful and well-balanced strain with a unique blend of genetics. It appeals to both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike, offering a versatile experience. With a THC content averaging around 15%, Ginger Tea provides a moderate and approachable high. Leafly customers report that Ginger Tea's effects include feeling relaxed, uplifted, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ginger Tea when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and inflammation. Its balanced sativa and indica genetics make it a flexible option for managing various conditions. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Ginger Tea features flavors like earthy notes, subtle hints of ginger spice, and a touch of sweetness. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Ginger Tea typically ranges from $8 to $12 per gram, making it a budget-friendly choice for those seeking a balanced and flavorful hybrid. Ginger Tea is a strain that offers a unique and enjoyable experience, blending the soothing qualities of ginger with the relaxing effects of cannabis. If you've had the pleasure of trying Ginger Tea, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
