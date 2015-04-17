ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Glad Max, cultivated by Monarch Wellness in Arizona, is a spin on the classic sativa-dominant Caramelicious. This high-THC hybrid strain is known to have long-lasting euphoria that lifts the mood while relaxing the body. Consumers have compared this strain to Mother’s Helper in its aroma and effects, but Glad Max is said to carry even happier, more lighthearted qualities. Its buds have a sweet, earthy aroma and tend to take on a slight caramel hue with maturation.

Effects

Euphoric 68%
Relaxed 68%
Uplifted 54%
Happy 50%
Creative 45%
Stress 54%
Pain 50%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 36%
Fatigue 22%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%

Reviews

33

Photos

Lineage

Caramelicious
Glad Max

