Glazed Donut
Glazed Donut is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Slushie and Purple Punch. This strain is named after its sweet and doughy aroma that resembles a freshly baked treat. Glazed Donut is 20%-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Glazed Donut effects include relaxation, comfort, and pain relief. Medical marijuana patients often choose Glazed Donut when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and inflammation. Bred by Verano, Glazed Donut features flavors like clove, diesel, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Glazed Donut typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Glazed Donut is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Glazed Donut, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
