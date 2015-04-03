ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Godfather Purple Kush
Indica

4.3 21 reviews

Godfather Purple Kush

Godfather Purple Kush

Bred by MTG Seeds, Godfather Purple Kush is an indica-dominant cross between Godfather, Purple Kush, and Afghani. This trifecta of indica genetics come together to produce heavy effects that ease your mind and body into full relaxation. Its dark purple buds give off an earthy, spicy aroma accented by sweet notes of berry.

Lineage

Godfather OG
Afghani
Godfather Purple Kush

