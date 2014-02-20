ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Godfather OG
Indica

4.5 195 reviews

Godfather OG

aka Godfather, The Don of All OGs

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

Godfather OG
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Citrus

Dubbed “The Don of All OGs,” this strain has quite a name to live up to. A popular medical strain in Southern California, Godfather OG, like many other OG strains, is often recommended for insomnia and pain due to its sedative indica properties. The Don is a result of crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG, and there is a kushy spiciness in its scent coupled with some subtle grape notes. Godfather OG is powerful; with THC levels that have been measured as high as 28%, this strain is an offer you can’t refuse. Godather OG won 1st Place for Best Indica at the 2013 High Times Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles.  

Effects

127 people reported 1083 effects
Relaxed 81%
Sleepy 59%
Happy 47%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 38%
Insomnia 40%
Stress 39%
Pain 38%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 25%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

195

Lineage

First strain parent
Alpha OG
parent
Second strain parent
XXX OG
parent
Strain
Godfather OG
Strain child
Godfather Purple Kush
child

