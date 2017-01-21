ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
God’s Green Crack is a balanced hybrid strain bred by Jordan of the Islands, who wanted to lighten up the heavy effects of God Bud with a high-flying Green Crack sativa. The indica and sativa parents work together to deliver a duality of head and body effects that lift the mood while relaxing muscles. Its buds take on a deep purple coloration toward the end of its maturation, especially when raised in lower temperatures. 

158 people reported 1381 effects
Happy 60%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 51%
Energetic 48%
Stress 34%
Depression 32%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 24%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 12%
Anxious 11%
Paranoid 8%
Headache 6%

Reviews

Lineage

God Bud
Green Crack
