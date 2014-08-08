Crafted from the genetics of God Bud, Godzilla is a mostly indica strain bred by Caña de España specifically for hot climates. Crushing euphoria and sedation are delivered alongside a sour berry flavor accented with subtle notes of vanilla. Thoughts wander away, taking with them stress, anxiety, and depression. After some time, Godzilla’s effects subside to clearheaded, functional bliss. Patients treating pain and muscle spasms may find relief in Godzilla’s potent and tranquilizing onset. Following a 55 day flowering cycle indoors or at the end of September outdoors, this indica produces colorfully vibrant buds of green and purple hues.