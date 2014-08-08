ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 41 reviews

Godzilla

Godzilla

Crafted from the genetics of God Bud, Godzilla is a mostly indica strain bred by Caña de España specifically for hot climates. Crushing euphoria and sedation are delivered alongside a sour berry flavor accented with subtle notes of vanilla. Thoughts wander away, taking with them stress, anxiety, and depression. After some time, Godzilla’s effects subside to clearheaded, functional bliss. Patients treating pain and muscle spasms may find relief in Godzilla’s potent and tranquilizing onset. Following a 55 day flowering cycle indoors or at the end of September outdoors, this indica produces colorfully vibrant buds of green and purple hues.

26 people reported 168 effects
Euphoric 57%
Relaxed 57%
Happy 38%
Sleepy 30%
Hungry 26%
Pain 30%
Stress 26%
Inflammation 23%
Depression 19%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 42%
Dry eyes 19%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 3%

Strain parent
God Bud
parent
Strain
Godzilla

New Strains Alert: Godzilla, Omega Dawg, Stella Blue, Punky Lion, and Swazi Gold
