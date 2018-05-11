ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Alien Breath
Hybrid

4.9 7 reviews

Alien Breath

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Alien Breath
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Alien Breath is a rich mixture of hybrid genetics. It crosses POGO (Purple Alien OG x Goji OG) and Berry Breath (Blackberry x Grateful Breath), and exemplifies strong OG elements alongside its tangy, fruity undertones. This plant has an average flowering time of 8 to 9 weeks, and has been known to flourish indoors. This esoteric cultivar is hard to find, but is well worth the search, as its unique terpene profile and robust effects are not to be missed.

Reviews

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Alien OG
parent
Second strain parent
Goji OG
parent
Strain
Alien Breath

