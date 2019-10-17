ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Golden Lemon
Hybrid

4.5 108 reviews

Golden Lemon

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Fruity
Herbal
Peppery

Golden Lemon
  • Fruity
  • Herbal
  • Peppery

Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.

Effects

74 people reported 549 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 60%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 25%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 28%
Stress 27%
Insomnia 18%
Pain 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

108

Lineage

First strain parent
Lemon Skunk
Kosher Kush
Golden Lemon

